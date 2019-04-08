NHRC notice to Punjab Police chief over 'custodial death' of man arrested in vehicle theft case

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission Monday sent a notice to the Punjab Police chief over reports that a man, arrested in a vehicle theft case, died allegedly in police custody in Ludhiana.The commission has observed that the reports, if true, amount to serious issue of violation of right to life of the victim."The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that a 22-year-old youth arrested, in a vehicle theft case, died in police custody at the Janakpuri post in district Ludhiana, Punjab on Sunday," the NHRC said in a statement.The commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police of the state, seeking a detailed report in four weeks.The commission said it has also directed the DGP to explain as to why this case of "custodial death" has not been reported to the NHRC, as per the guidelines.According to media reports carried Monday, the deceased has been identified as Karan, a resident of Prem Colony, Bhamia Khurd in Ludhiana. He, along with his friend, Gautam was arrested by police, on April 6 and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from them. A case was registered against both of them and they were lodged in a lock-up, the NHRC said, quoting the report.At around 4:30 AM, Gautam noticed blood coming out from the mouth of Karan, following which he raised an alarm and the victim was shifted to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, it said.Reportedly, the deceased had a "notorious past" and was also facing a snatching case registered against him at the Model Town Police Station and proceedings against him for declaring him a proclaimed offender were also going on as he was not attending the court, the statement said.According to another media report, the family members of the victim have alleged that he was taken away by police, without disclosing any reason and was later "framed" in the vehicle lifting case, it said."The family reportedly visited the police check post several times and requested a meeting with Karan, but they were not allowed. The next day, the family members were informed that the victim has committed suicide by consuming poison."As alleged by the family of the deceased, he was tortured by police to confess stealing of the vehicles. As per police version, a judicial probe has been ordered and on the basis of the autopsy report, action will be taken," the NHRC statement said. PTI KND KJ