scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

NHRC notice to UP govt on custodial death

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of a man in police custody in Pilkhua on Sunday after he was brutally assaulted during interrogation in connection with a murder case.He was allegedly kicked, punched, hit with planks of wood, given electric shocks and pierced with a screwdriver. A purported video of the victim's body, shows deep bruise marks on his posterior and left arm and stab wounds all over the body, the NHRC said in a statement.The Commission observed that going by the media reports, it appeared to be a glaring instance of violation of human rights of an individual in police custody for which accountability rests on the police force.Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, demanding a detailed report in the matter. PTI SMI ABHABH

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos