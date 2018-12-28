NHRC notice to UP govt over death of Dalit man in police custody

(Eds: Updates with details, background) Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission Friday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a Dalit man allegedly in police custody in Amroha district, noting that it amounted to "gross violation of human rights" of the victim.Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports that the 30-year-old Balkishan died in the police custody at the Dhanora Mandi Police Station on December 26, the NHRC issued notices to the state's Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.It sought an explanation on why no intimation with regard to this death in police custody was given to the NHRC.The Dalit man was arrested by the police in connection with a case of theft on December 23. His family members have alleged that police personnel asked for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to let him off, which they could not arrange and, therefore, he was "tortured".The NHRC observed that the contents of media reports, if true, suggest "gross violation of human rights" of the victim.The NHRC said the report from the UP government should also indicate whether any monetary and other relief have been provided to the family in accordance with the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Rules. The family members of the deceased have alleged that he was picked up while they were returning home from a wedding. He was kept in the lock-up without any complaint and was subjected to atrocities. As many as 11 police personnel, including the SHO of the Police Station concerned, have been placed under suspension, the NHRC said in an official release. Six policemen, including an inspector and a sub-inspector, were booked Wednesday on charges of "killing" the Dalit in their custody, Amroha Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh had said.Those booked are in-charge inspector Arvind Mohan Sharma, sub-inspector Manoj Upadhyay, head constable Ravindra Rana and constables Vinit Chaudhary, Jitendra and Vivek.The SP had said that on a complaint of the victim's relative Jai Prakash, the six policemen were also booked on various charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.The victim's wife Kunti, meanwhile, demanded damages for killing of her husband and a job for herself from the Uttar Pradesh government.The police registered the first information report against the six police officials after hundreds of the victim's co-villagers held a day-long protest at the nearby national highway, disrupting traffic.As per the complaint lodged with the police in the case, Balkishan, a resident of Basi Sherpur of Mandi Dhanaura in Amroha, had been picked up by the police on Sunday for questioning into a case of the purchase of stolen motorcycle and was thrown behind bars.On deterioration of his health on the night intervening Tuesday and Wednesday, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared "brought dead".The victim's wife alleged her husband died due to thrashing by the police in custody. The police were also demanding money from her for his release, she alleged.Sources said that on intimation of Balkishan's death in police custody, hundreds of his co-villagers descended on the adjoining national highway on Wednesday morning and blocked traffic, resulting in huge traffic jam.The crowd also damaged several vehicles during the protest, warranting police to deploy PAC personnel to contain the mob fury, they added. PTI SMI SMI TIRTIR