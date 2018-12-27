NHRC notices to Health Min, TN govt over pregnant woman contracting HIV after blood transfusion

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The NHRC on Friday sent notices to the Centre and the Tamil Nadu in connection with a 24-year-old pregnant woman contracting HIV allegedly after being transfused contaminated blood supplied by a blood bank which failed to conduct proper screening for the virus. The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary seeking a detailed report, including action taken against the guilty and relief and counselling provided to the victim, within four weeks.The woman, who was eight months pregnant with her second child, had gone for a check-up at a private clinic in Sattur in Virudhunagar district of the state, where doctors advised her to have a blood transfusion citing haemoglobin deficiency, Joint Director of Health Services, R Manoharan had said Thursday.The Commission observed that this reported painful incident has raised a serious issue, regarding safe handling of blood samples, detection of diseases like HIV and transfusion of blood as per set standards by taking all precautions."A nationwide move is required to be taken to examine the procedures so that right to life of innocent people is not violated. "Accordingly, the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been asked to call for a status report on the issue, from all the states/Union Territories and submit a report to the Commission within six weeks along with their comments thereon," the NHRC said. PTI KND RT