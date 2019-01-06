NHRC webcast service to facilitate dialogue with stakeholders

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Marking its silver jubilee, the National Human Rights Commission, has launched a webcast facility that will allow it to directly connect with the people in different parts of the country.The web portal --webcast.gov.in/nhrc-- was recently launched at the NHRC headquarters here by its chairperson justice H L Dattu, who also re-launched the advanced video-conferencing system, a senior official said."The webcast will allow us to directly connect with people and also facilitate a dialogue with various stakeholders from different parts of the country. "It can also be used to stream various training programmes and workshops conducted by NHRC," he said.The webcast will be an added feature to the new, user-friendly website of the commission, launched last year on its 25th anniversary by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dattu said."This will help the NHRC to connect with the people through live telecast of its various activities, time to time," he said.The rights panel's chief said "the silver jubilee is a milestone not only in the journey of the commission but also a cause for celebration of human rights protection mechanism in our great nation".The commission organised a series of events and activities, primarily, aiming at involving people's participation in the promotion and protection of human rights. Because, the commission believes that institutions can only motivate and provide support and moral courage to the people to guide them in the path of valuing human rights but efforts have to be made by themselves to walk on this path, he added.Dattu said as part of its year-long Silver Jubilee celebrations, the NHRC hosted a number of events, short films competition on human rights theme, street theatre festival, walk for human rights, painting, slogan and logo designing competitions, open forum, dialogue with media, seminars, conferences, to connect directly with the people.Recently, the NHRC had launched a toll-free number and also a facility to file complaints through Common Service Centre (CSC), in line with the Commission's various silver jubilee initiatives to expand its outreach, the official said."In a country of about 1.3 billion people, the NHRC's humble efforts to build awareness about human rights may not be sufficient, but with the support of civil society, legislature, judiciary, executive as well as media, the echo of the Commission's efforts will be amplified for the betterment of society as a whole to reckon with," Dattu said.The NHRC chairperson said, "I say so, because the intent of the Commission to expand its outreach to every nook and corner of the country may fall short of its own expectations given the limited manpower, financial and infrastructure resources unless supported in good earnest by all the stakeholders.""We have to work together for prevention of human rights violations by inculcating respect for them as a cultural value," he said. PTI KNDhttps://www.avast.com/en-in/recommend?utm_medium=email&utm_source=link&utm_campaign=sig-email&utm_content=webmail&utm_term=default3&tag=f30f9250-fb18-4678-885f-0d8070d89907 I'm protected online with Avast Free Antivirus. HYPERLINK "https://www.avast.com/en-in/recommend?utm_medium=email&utm_source=link&utm_campaign=sig-email&utm_content=webmail&utm_term=default3&tag=f30f9250-fb18-4678-885f-0d8070d89907" /nGet it here it's free forever. "DAB4FAD8_2DD7_40BB_A1B8_4E2AA1F9FDF2" http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. ANBANB