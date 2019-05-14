NHSRCL advertises for first set of staffers for bullet train project

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Railways' bullet train will soon have its first set of operations staff, with the NHSRCL, the implementing agency for the project, advertising for its first batch of staffers Tuesday.The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has advertised its first vacancy notice for recruiting personnel who will be responsible for high speed rail train operations and maintenance. A total of 13 middle level management positions are being advertised in various disciplines like station operations, train operations, rolling stock, signaling and telecommunication, electrical and track."The selected candidates will be 'operations and maintenance leaders' who will further be responsible for setting up the organisation of the 508 km-long Mumbai to Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project and its processes and work flows. "The candidates shall be imparted training in Japan to understand the Shinkansen Systems operation. As all selected candidates will be trained in Japan, proficiency in Japanese language is a desirable qualification for all posts," said a spokesperson for the NHSRCL.The NHSRCL is also planning to recruit 28 drivers for bullet train operations in the current financial year. Subsequently, by next year, 30 executives in addition shall be inducted to augment the O&M organisation. These personnel will be trained at High-Speed Railway Training Institute at Vadodara by the trainers who will be initially trained in Japan. The O&M leaders duly supported by their teams, besides being responsible for O&M organisation, shall also be responsible for preparing the training material, operation manual and all other works related to operations and maintenance organisation. As per the estimation by the Japanese experts, the project requires around 4,000 personnel under several categories such as locomotive drivers, guards, station staff, operation control centre staff, maintenance personnel, signal maintainers and electrical staff. A section of the bullet train operations is set to begin in 2022. PTI ASG AAR