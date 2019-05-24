NIA arrests absconding accused from Bihar in fake Indian currency seizure case

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding accused Tajamul SK from Bihar in connection with its probe in seizure of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 10 lakh in Visakhapatnam.Tajamul SK, 28, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, was arrested on Wednesday from Sogauli, East Champaran in Bihar, a statement issued by the probe agency on Friday said.The case relates to seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 10.2 lakh from two persons -- Md Mahaboob Baig alias Azhar Baig and Syed Imran -- by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Visakhapatnam on March 31 last year. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons had travelled to Malda from Bangalore and collected FICN from Saddam, one of the associates of accused Tajamul SK, the NIA said.The NIA Hyderabad had filed a charge sheet against Md Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran in June last year. ?Absconding accused Tajamul SK had arranged FICN through his associates from across the border and facilitated its circulation in Bangalore and nearby areas, it said.Tajamul SK was produced before a court in Motihari, Bihar on Thursday. After obtaining five days transit remand, he is being taken to Vijayawada to produce him before a special NIA court at Vijayawada, the statement said. PTI AKV KJ