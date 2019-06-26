NIA arrests accused in murder case

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has arrested an accused in connection with the killing of a person by PFI and SDPI activists for confronting them during "proselytizing activity" in Thanjavur, officials said Wednesday.Shali alias Myden Ahmed Shali, who was believed to be the head of dawah team that allegedly had an altercation with Ramalingam on February 5, 2019 when he was killed, was arrested from Ernakulam. The NIA has alleged that the accused had also participated in the conspiracy meetings conducted by Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India activists, wherein it was decided to attack Ramalingam."The arrested accused will be produced before Honble NIA Special Court, Ernakulam and taken to Chennai on transit remand for production before the jurisdictional NIA Special Court," NIA spokesperson said. Initially, a case was registered at Thiruvidaimarudur police station in Thanjavur district. Later, the case was taken over by the NIA. PTI ABS SKL ABS TIRTIR