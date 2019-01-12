NIA arrests key accused in ex-J'khand MLA's killing

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key suspect in connection with the killing of a former Janata Dal (United) legislator from Jharkhand over a decade ago, officials said Saturday. Bhajo Hari Singh Munda, accused of killing MLA Ramesh Munda, was arrested by a team of the NIA Raipur from Jojahatu village in the state's Khunti district on Friday, officials said. The 48-year-old was absconding for a long time and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him. He was chargesheeted last March, the NIA officials said. Ramesh Munda was killed, allegedly by Naxalites, when the JDU MLA was delivering a speech at a function in Bundu town in his Tamar assembly constituency on July 9, 2008. His two bodyguards were also killed in the attack. Last August, investigations revealed that the main accused, CPI (Maoist) leader Kundan Pahan, had received Rs 3 crore as advance payment from another accused, Raja Peter, for killing Ramesh Munda. Pahan gave over Rs 2.7-crore to Singh, who was his associate then, officials said. The money was part of a Rs 5-crore deal, which involved furthering Naxal activities in Jharkhand. PTI MRJ SKLHMB