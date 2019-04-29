NIA arrests man wanted in fake currency case

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has arrested a person wanted in a fake currency case, officials said Monday. Saddam, a 22-year-old resident of Malda in West Bengal, was wanted in the case registered after fake currency notes were seized in Visakhapatnam last year. The agency arrested him Sunday and recovered alleged fake notes having face value of Rs 8,000 (four notes of Rs 2,000) from his possession, the NIA said in a statement. "Case relates to seizure of FICN of face value of Rs 10.20 lakh from two persons Md Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran by DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) in Visakhapatnam on March 31, 2018. During investigation it was revealed that the accused persons had travelled to Malda from Bangalore and collected FICN from Saddam," the NIA spokesperson said. He said the NIA unit in Hyderabad had filed a charge sheet against Baig and Syed Imran June 29, 2018. "Absconding accused Saddam had procured fake notes through his associates from across the border and facilitated their circulation in Bangalore and nearby areas," he said. PTI ABS SMNSMN