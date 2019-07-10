NIA attaches residential property of separatist Asiya Andrabi under anti-terror law

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The NIA has attached a house of separatist Asiya Andrabi under the stringent anti-terror law, officials said Wednesday.The residential property of Andrabi, who is under judicial custody in Tihar Jail, is alleged to have been acquired from proceeds of terror funds.The house has been attached under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. PTI SKL ABHABHABH