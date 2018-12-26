NIA busts ISIS-inspired module, arrests 10 people from UP and Delhi

(Eds: Adding details, quotes NIA IG) New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The NIA on Wednesday busted a suspected ISIS-inspired terror module following searches in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, arresting at least 10 people allegedly planning to attack crowded places and political personalities, officials said. The National Investigation Agency conducted searches across 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi in connection with its probe into the new module called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'. The module was in touch with foreign handlers, whose identity is yet to be established, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Inspector General Alok Mittal told reporters.Mittal said searches were carried out in Delhi's Seelampur locality, UP's Lucknow, Amroha and Hapur districts where a huge quantity of explosives, a country-made rocket launcher, 100 mobiles and 135 SIM cards were recovered. "Searches were carried out at 17 locations in Delhi and UP from where 16 suspects were detained and 10 of them were arrested," he said."The level of preparation showed they were planning to attacks in near fidayen attacks," Mittal added. Five people were picked up from the western Uttar Pradesh district of Amroha following a joint operation with the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, Inspector General ATS Asim Arun said in Lucknow. The group was under NIA surveillance for some time following inputs of their suspicious activities, officials said. PTI ABS SAB SKL ACB MINMIN