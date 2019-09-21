NIA conducts search in connection with terror gang based in TN

(Eds: Dropping words in intro) New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The NIA on Saturday said it has conducted a search at the residence of a man in Tamil Nadu for his alleged association with a terrorist gang which conspired, collected funds and made preparations to carry out terror attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule.Diwan Mujipeer, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, was associated with the activities of terrorist gang Ansarulla, officials said in a statement.Three mobile phones, four SIM cards and one memory card, besides a number of incriminating documents have been seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The seized material would be submitted to the Special Court and subjected to forensic examination, they said.Mujipeer is being examined for his role in the crime, the officials said.The Tamil Nadu Ansarulla case was registered on July 9 this year against 16 accused from Tamil Nadu, besides their associates under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.The accused, while being in India and the UAE, had conspired and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the government of India by forming the terrorist gang Ansarulla, the officials said.The accused and their associates had also collected funds as part of preparations to carry out terror attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in the country, they said.Sixteen accused were arrested in the case during July this year and searches were conducted at four locations on July 13 and at 14 locations in Tamil Nadu on July 20, they added. PTI CPS KJ