NIA court sentences NDFB(S) cadre to 7-year jail in Sonitpur tribal massacre case

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A special NIA court Wednesday sentenced an NDFB(S) cadre to seven years' imprisonment in a 2014 case of tribal massacre in Sonitpur district of Assam in which 30 people were killed, officials said. Khamrei Basumatary was also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 by the court in Guwahati, they said. "The accused was the 2nd Lieutenant of proscribed organization NDFB-S and harboured main accused, Ajoy Basumatary and Dilip Basumatary, at a house in Kohima," the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement. The case was registered at Bishwanath Chariali police station on December 25, 2014 and subsequently taken over by NIA. "?The case pertains to the terrorist attack on December 23, 2014 by NDFB(S) cadres killing 30 persons belonging to Adivasi Community at 9 and 10 No. line of Sonajuli area under Biswanath Chariali Police Station," it said. PTI ABS SMN