NIA detains 10 people in connection with probe into new ISIS module

(Eds: Updating with 10 people being detained) New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday detained 10 people in connection with its probe into a new ISIS module which was allegedly planning to carry out blasts in north India, especially in the national capital, officials said. The agency conducted searches across 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi in connection with its probe into the new ISIS module called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'. "The searches are going on," an NIA spokesperson said. PTI SKL ABS MINMIN