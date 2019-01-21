NIA detains man from Jaipur airport

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A man was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Jaipur airport, police said Monday.Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Kuchaman city of Rajasthan's Nagaur district, was detained on Sunday evening after he arrived here from Dubai."There was a lookout notice against him and on information by the immigration officials, a team of NIA detained him under the unlawful activities prevention act on Sunday evening and took him to Delhi," a senior police official said.The officer declined to divulge further details. PTI SDAAD AD SOMSOM