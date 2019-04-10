NIA files charge sheet against 7 in connection with AP's Araku MLA killing case

Vijayawada, Apr 10 (PTI) The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a court here against seven persons, including four Maoists and their sympathisers, for killing Andhra Pradesh's Araku constituency MLA and another former legislator.A case was initially registered by Dumbriguda police station, Visakhapatnam district, in connection with the killing of MLA Kidari Sarveshwara Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma on September 23, 2018 near Livitiputtu village by members of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed outfit.They were killed when they were going to Sarai village in their vehicles to attend "Grama Darshini", a mass interaction programme.The case was investigated by a Special Investigation Team constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government. Later, the case was taken over by NIA.On Wednesday, the central agency filed a charge sheet before a special NIA court in Vijayawada against three accused Yedala Subba Rao, Gemmili Sobhan and Korra Kamala (residents of Visakhapatnam) and four absconding CPI (Maoist) cadre Venkata Ravi Chaitanya, Jalumuri Srinu Babu, Kameswari and Jappirayingi Satti Babu under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, Indian Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an official statement said.Initially, three accused Yedala Subba Rao, Gemmili Sobhan and Korra Kamala were arrested by SIT on October 13, 2018.Investigation established that the arrested persons were sympathisers of CPI (Maoist).They conspired with other outfit members and facilitated the killing of Kidari Sarveshwara Rao and Siveri Soma by providing information about Grama Darshini event, details on the movement of the duo to Maoists and also by providing logistical support, the NIA said.Investigation also revealed that CPI(Maoist) members and absconding underground Maoists Venketa Ravi Chaitanya, Andhra-Odisha border special zonal committee member, Jalumuri Srinu Babu, divisional committee member of Koraput division and other Maoist cadre were actively involved in the killing of the MLA and the ex-MLA, it said. PTI AKV AKV ABHABH