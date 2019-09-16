NIA files charge sheet against JeM's Sajjad Khan, an aide of Pulwama attack mastermind

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, was conspiring terror attacks across country, the NIA claimed in its charge sheet in a case of conspiracy filed before a Delhi court on Monday.The charge sheet was filed against four JeM operatives under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 121 A (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India) of IPC, and various sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of Explosives Substances Act.Mudassir was the mastermind behind this conspiracy, however, the charges were abated against him since he was killed in an encounter with the security forces in March, 2019, the agency said in the final report.This case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by senior commanders of JeM to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India including Delhi-NCR. PTI UK SA