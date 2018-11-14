NIA files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi, 2 others

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The NIA Wednesday filed a charge sheet against pro-Pakistani separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat head Aasiya Andrabi and two of her associates for allegedly "waging war" against the country using social media and other Internet platforms, officials said.In a statement, the NIA's spokesman said Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TV channels including some in Pakistan to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India. The Dukhtaran-E-Millat, which has been banned as a terrorist organisation, through Andrabi and others, openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and its merger with Pakistan through violent means. PTI SKL ACBZMN