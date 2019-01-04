NIA gets 10-day custody of man arrested for supplying weapons to ISIS-inspired terror group

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A Delhi court Friday granted the National Investigation Agency 10-day custody of Mohd Naeem, arrested for allegedly providing weapons to members of a suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist group busted after a multi-city swoop last week.The 21-year-old was arrested from Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night and produced before a district judge on Friday, who sent the probe agency to another court.Special Judge Rakesh Syal then sent Naeem to 10-day NIA custody allowing the agency's plea for the same.Naeem, the probe agency says, supplied weapons to the members of a suspected Islamic State-inspired terror group, arrested on December 26.The NIA arrested 10 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha, also in western Uttar Pradesh, who it said were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.The NIA had seized a locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers during its searches in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.A Delhi court previously allowed the NIA 10 days' custodial interrogation of the men after it produced them before it on December 27, a day after they were arrested.Those arrested are: Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath (29), Anas Yunus (24), Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar (23), Saeed alias Sayeed (28), Saeed's brother Raees Ahmad, Zubair Malik (20), Zubair's brother Zaid (22), Saqib Iftekar (26), Mohammed Irshad (in late 20s) and Mohammed Azam (35).The accused were arrested after raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at six places in Amroha, two in Lucknow, two in Hapur and two in Meerut.The agency said it had recovered 25kg explosive materials potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate and sulphur after the raids. The ISIS-inspired group 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam', which loosely translates into war for the cause of Islam allegedly had purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.The NIA had also seized steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, three laptop computers, a knife, a sword and ISIS-related literature. PTI UK UK ABHABH