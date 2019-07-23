NIA raids in Kashmir in connection with illegal money transfer through cross-LoC trade

(Eds: Adds quotes of NIA) Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) The NIA on Tuesday carried out searches at six locations in Pulwama and Srinagar against some businessmen in connection with cross-LoC trade, which is allegedly used by terror groups to send money for spreading trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The National Investigating Agency's spokesman said the searches were conducted at Achgoza in militant-hit Pulwama district of South Kashmir at the premises of Tanveer Ahmad Wani, president of Cross LoC Traders Association.He said the searches in Srinagar were conducted as Safakadal, Bemina and Parimpora fruit markets."During the searches, the NIA teams recovered incriminating documents including photographs and documents relating to cross LoC trade. Besides, electronic devices and other material have also been seized," the spokesman said, adding come of the people concerned were being questioned.The NIA teams were accompanied and supported by CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.The NIA had earlier said in a statement that reliable information was received that a large-scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India has been taking place through the import of California almonds via the cross-LoC trade mechanism."This is in gross violation of the state policy of prohibition on trade in 'third-party origin goods' through this mechanism and information indicated that these funds are being used for fomenting terrorism and separatism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," the agency had said. PTI SKL ZMN