NIA re-registers Pulwama bombing case

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday re-registered a case to probe the February 14 Pulwama terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said.The NIA has already taken samples of the explosives and evidence from the area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, where a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed detonated his explosives laden vehicle next to the bus carrying the CRPF personnel. An NIA spokesperson said the agency has "re-registered the case and a probe team has been formed to investigate the case". The agency is tasked with probing terror incidents in the country. PTI SKL SKL MINMIN