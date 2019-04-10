NIA summons former PDP MLA from whose residence weapons were looted in Sept

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The NIA has asked former PDP MLA Mir Aijaz to appear before it in New Delhi on April 12, officials said Tuesday, apparently in connection with the looting of eight weapons from his official residence in Srinagar by a special police officer in September last year.SPO Adil Bashir, a resident of Zainapora village of Shopian, had decamped with seven AK assault rifles of the personal security officers of the legislator from Wachi constituency in Shopian.Immediately after the incident came to light, police registered a case and announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the SPO.The National Investigation Agency has summoned the former legislator at its headquarters in Delhi on April 12, the officials said.The appointment of the SPO, who had fled with the weapons, is also under a cloud as investigations have showed that proper procedure was not followed in his case, officials have said.The family members of the SPO including his father, who is the district chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, have been questioned as part of the investigation. PTI SKL ABHABHABH