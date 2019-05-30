NIAL floats global tender inviting developers for airport at Jewar

(Eds: Adds details, recasts intro) Noida (UP), May 30 (PTI) The Noida International Airport Limited Thursday floated a global tender inviting developers for the airport at Jewar, which will have a capacity of 70 million passengers, the NIAL said.The airport, second in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport, will be spread over 5,000 hectare and cost an estimated Rs 15,754 crore. It also has facilities for cargo operations, said officials of the NIAL, an agency floated by the Uttar Pradesh government for implementing the mega project.At present, the Delhi's IGI airport, with three runways, is the biggest in the country.The airport will be developed in four phases, with its first leg spread over 1,334 hectare underway and is expected to be completed by 2023, a senior NIAL official said."The state cabinet had in a meeting in Lucknow on May 28 approved the bid document for development of the airport. Today, this bid is being opened by the NIAL and details are available on its website -- www.nialjewar.com. The entire project would cost Rs 15,754 crore and the first phase would be completed in an area of over 1,300 hectare with two runways," Chief Executive Officer, NIAL, Arun Vir Singh told reporters.The bidding will be made on the basis of per passenger. It will be completed in a single stage and the tender finalised on November 29 this year, he said."Development work is likely to commence early in 2020 and the first phase expected to be completed by 2023," he said. According to the NIAL, the first phase development of airport would cost Rs 4,086.54 crore. The cost includes Rs 2,848.35 crore for compensation over acquisition of private land, Rs 894.53 crore for resettlement and rehabilitation of families displaced due to the projects, Rs 318.66 crore as additional compensation and cost of assets, and Rs 25 crore in administrative expenses, it said."The money for the first phase is available and for use in the district collector's official account for expenditure," Singh said.He said the initial capacity of the airport is expected to be 12 million passengers and will go up to 70 million for the two runways. "The state government has given a go ahead for conducting a study for developing the airport with six runways, the most in the country, by completion of the entire project which will be spread in an area of 5,000 hectares," he said.He said the multinational consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has been appointed for carrying out a study on development of four more runways during the later stage of airport development.About 1,333 hectare of land has been acquired from six villages for the first phase of the project, including 1,239.1416 hectare private land and 95 hectare government land, he said.According to the NIAL, the design capacity for cargo during first phase would be 0.75 metric tonnes, which will go up to 2 metric tonnes by the fourth phase.The airport was first mulled in 2003 and finally got approved from the Centre and the state government in 2017, officials told PTI.According to the NIAL guidelines, in order to qualify for the bid a bidder should have a minimum net worth of Rs 1,250 crore at close of preceding financial year and needs to showcase experience of executing projects in airport sector, real estate sector core infrastructure sector, where core sector shall include infrastructure sub-sector set forth in the harmonised master list of infrastructure issued by the Department of Economic Affairs."The bidder should have executed projects worth cost of more than Rs 10,000 crore in the last 10 years," it said.In order to encourage investment, the NIAL bid document has removed the clause of discounting their experience in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, an intergovernmental economic organisation with 36 member countries including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Turkey, Switzerland.The concession period for NIAL is 40 years with a provision for 30 years of extension, the guidelines stated, adding that the NIAL will have veto rights in all decisions related to adding or reducing projects at the airport.According to the NIAL, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Palwal, Greater Noida, Noida, Meerut and Ghaziabad will be the primary Hinterland for the airport and impact adjoining areas in Rajasthan and Haryana also.The airport is being built by the Uttar Pradesh government in public-private partnership (PPP) model and the NIAL is the implementing body for the project.The NIAL stakeholders include the UP government 37.5 per cent, Noida Authority 37.5 per cent, Greater Noida Authority and YEIDA - both 12.5 per cent each.The NIAL said the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is currently growing at a rate of 11 per cent which is expected to reach 150 million passengers per year by 2030.It added that 51 per cent of the cargo traffic at the IGIA comes from Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. 