Nicholas Hoult joins Angelina Jolie in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Los Angeles, Apr 30 (PTI) "X-Men" star Nicholas Hoult is joining Angelina Jolie in thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead".According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Sheridan is directing the film.Sheridan made his directorial debut with critically-acclaimed thriller "Wind River" in 2017. He is also known for writing the screenplays of Oscar-nominated "Hell or High Water" and Denis Villeneuve's "Sicario".The new film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Michael Koryta, which follows a teenager in a witness protection programme hiding out from a pair of killers in a wilderness skills set-up while a fire engulfs Montana. Sheridan will adapt the book for the screen.Garrett Basch and Steve Zaillian of Film Rites and Bron Studios' Aaron L Gilbert are attached to produce.Hoult's last cinematic outing was the Oscar-nominated "The Favourite". He will next be seen in the JRR Tolkien biopic "Tolkien" and will reprise his role as Beast in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix". PTI RDSRDS