Nicholas Hoult, others defend film on JRR Tolkien after author's family objects

London, May 1 (PTI) Actor Nicholas Hoult has defended his upcoming film "Tolkien", a biopic on the iconic author of "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" series, saying the writer's life story has been "respectfully" treated in the movie.Last week, the JRR Tolkien family and the Tolkien estate had raised their objections with film and said they do "not endorse" the biopic which is set to be released next month.Titled "Tolkien", the Dome Karukoski-directed film features Hoult as the eponymous character. It also stars Lily Collins as the author's wife, Edith Bratt.According to The Independent, Hoult told Press Association, "I think it's been done very respectfully, as a fan. It's story that stands alone. Such a remarkable life, his relationships, what he endured in World War One. What inspired him, hopefully it will inspire new audiences now."Collins said the film gives the author's fans a chance to know the man behind the stories. "I believe that its an amazing story to tell. Everyone who sees the film agrees that we have to do honour to the man himself. To just know the stories would be a shame, to know the man himself is the right honour," she said.Karukoski described the film as a "labour of love" and said he is ready to address the Tolkien family's concerns."Well, they havent seen the film. It is a labour of love. It is done with respect and admiration for the professor. Its a dramatic, beautiful, cinematic tale. It feels odd that a storyteller wouldnt want that on the screen," the director said."I have offered to sit with the estate and talk, and explain why some artistic choices have been made. Its a tricky one, but I would just love to watch the film with them," he added. The biopic, which also features Colm Meaney, Derek Jacobi, Mimi Keene and Pam Ferris, is due to land on May 10, more than 46 years after Tolkien's death.