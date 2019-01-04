Nicholas Sparks' 'The Notebook' heading to Broadway as a musical

New York, Jan 4 (PTI) A Broadway musical based on Nicholas Sparks bestseller "The Notebook" is in the making.The news was announced by songwriter Ingrid Michaelson on NBCs "Today" show where she revealed that she has been working on the musical for past one year."It's been a long process for me. But it's been slowly building. I havent been able to talk about it because we've been in negotiations and getting directors and stuff," Michaelson said. "But finally, my producers signed off and said this is a perfect way to announce it," she added.According to People magazine, Bekah Brunstetter, a producer on the NBC family drama series "This is Us", is writing the show. It will be produced in collaboration with Sparks. The author also expressed his excitement about the project on Twitter and wrote, "Excited to share BIG NEWS... #TheNotebook is coming to Broadway! Playwright and #ThisIsUs producer Bekah Brunstetter will be writing the adaptation, w/ artist @Ingridmusic handling music and lyrics. Thrilled to work w/ everyone on bringing this to stage!"The novel was previously adapted into the 2004 film featuring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the lead. The film was a huge success on the box office, raking in over USD 115 million against it's modest USD 29 million budget. PTI RB RB BKBK