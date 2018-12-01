Nick Nolte joins 'The Mandalorian' cast

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) Actor Nick Nolte is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming "Star Wars" streaming series "The Mandalorian".The series, which will air on the streaming service Disney+, will also star Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano.According to Variety, the exact details of Nolte's character are being kept under wraps. Penned by Jon Favreau, the series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.Disney previously announced that Dave Filoni, who has worked on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," will direct the first episode of the series. PTI SHDSHD