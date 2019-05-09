Nick Robinson to star opposite Kiersey Clemons in 'The Language of Flowers'

Los Angeles, May 9 (PTI) "Love, Simon" breakout Nick Robinson will play the male lead opposite Kiersey Clemons in the film adaptation of author Vanessa Diffenbaugh's novel "The Language of Flowers".The book, which was published in 2011, spent 69 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list and sold over two million copies worldwide. It has been translated in over 40 languages.The story is about a young woman who, despite her own troubled past, discovers she has an extraordinary gift for flowers which helps change the lives of others for the better.When she meets a mysterious vendor at the market (Robinson) who was also raised speaking the language of flowers, however, she is forced to confront her past and ask herself whether she's willing to take a second shot at happiness.The film will be directed by Michael Mayer, best known for last year's "The Seagull". Peter Hutchings has adapted the script from Diffenbaugh's novel.Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures will produce the project. PTI RB RB