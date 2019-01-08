Nickel down 0.31% in futures trade on subdued spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Nickel prices fell by 0.31 per cent to Rs 773.60 per kg in futures trade Tuesday after participants reduced their exposure amid weak demand from alloy-makers in the domestic spot market and subdued global cues.In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month declined by Rs 2.40, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 773.60 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,535 lots.Marketmen attributed the fall in nickel prices in futures trade to subdued demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets and weakness in the base metals pack overseas. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI