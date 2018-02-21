Nickel eases on lower demand

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Nickel eased further at the non-ferrous metal market here today following stockists selling amidst lower demand from alloy industries.

Elsewhere, copper utensils and copper sheet cuttings softened due to mild demand from industrial users.

While, copper cable scrap, copper scrap heavy and copper billets marginal up owing to good demand from consuming industries.

Nickel declined by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 915 from Tuesdays closing level of Rs 920.

Copper utensils and copper sheet cuttings inched down per kg each to Rs 417 and Rs 439.

However, copper cable scrap, copper scrap heavy and copper billets inched up per kg each to Rs 458, Rs 450 and Rs 486 respectively. PTI

Nickel dropped by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 920 from last Saturdays closing level of Rs 925.

Copper cable scrap, copper scrap heavy, copper utensils and copper billets moved down by Rs 3 per kg each to Rs 457, Rs 449, Rs 418 and Rs 485 as against Rs 460, Rs 452, Rs 421 and Rs 488 respectively.

Copper armiture and zinc softened by Rs 2 per kg each to Rs 441 and Rs 256 as compared Rs 443 and Rs 258 previously.

However, tin prices rose by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 1,475 from Rs 1,465 and aluminium ingots went-up by Rs 7 per kg to Rs 164 as against Rs 157. PTI BPD ANS -