Nickel futures climb 0.70% on spot demand

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Amid pick-up in demand at the domestic spot markets, nickel prices were higher by 0.70 per cent to Rs 920.30 per kg in Wednesday on fresh positions. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in October shot up by Rs 6.50, or 0.70 per cent, to Rs 920.30 per kg in business turnover of 950 lots. On similar lines, the metal for delivery in November was trading higher by Rs 6.20, or 0.67 per cent, at Rs 925.70 per kg in four lots. Analysts attributed rise in nickel futures to a fresh positions built up by traders after an uptick in demand from alloy-makers at domestic spot markets.