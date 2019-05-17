Nickel futures fall 0.09% on muted demand

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Nickel prices fell 0.09 per cent to Rs 849.90 per kg Friday after traders trimmed their holdings amid easing demand at the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for the May contracts was trading lower by Rs 6.80, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 849.90 per kg in a business volume of 10,650 lots. Marketmen said, offloading of positions by participants due to muted demand from alloy makers at the spot market weighed on prices here. PTI ADI SHWSHW