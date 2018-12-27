Nickel futures fall 0.29 pc on low demand

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Nickel prices drifted lower by 0.29 per cent to Rs 752 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators trimmed their positions amid muted spot demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in December declined by Rs 2.20, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 752 per kg in a business turnover of 15,917 lots. Likewise, the metal for delivery in January traded lower by Rs 9.10, or 1.19 per cent, to Rs 754.00 per kg in 2,349 lots. Analysts said low demand from alloy-makers in spot markets and profit-booking by speculators weighed on nickel futures prices. PTI SHW RUJ MRMR