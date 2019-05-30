Nickel futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Nickel prices fell 0.3 per cent to Rs 836.90 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators booked profits amid subdued demand at the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the current month contracts traded lower by Rs 2.5, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 836.90 per kg in a business turnover of 8,735 lots. The metal for delivery in June contracts also dipped by 0.45 per cent, or Rs 3.60, to trade at Rs 880.90 in a business turnover of 2,270. Analysts said, a weak trend at the spot market on low demand from alloy-makers mainly weighed on nickel prices here. PTI ADI SHWSHW