Nickel futures fall on muted demand

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Nickel prices fell 0.18 per cent to Rs 873.90 per kg Tuesday as traders trimmed their holdings amid easing demand at the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, the April contract of nickel was trading lower by Rs 1.60, or 0.18 per cent, at Rs 873.90 per kg in a business volume of 12,233 lots. Marketmen said offloading of positions by participants due to slackened demand from alloy makers at the spot market weighed on nickel futures here. PTI SHW RVKRVK