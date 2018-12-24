Nickel futures gain 1 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Nickel prices Monday shot up by 1 per cent to Rs 766.50 per kg in futures trading as speculators built up fresh positions after demand from alloy makers picked up amid a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the current month was trading higher by Rs 7.60, or 1 per cent, to Rs 766.50 per kg in a business turnover of 1,577 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after firm demand from alloy-makers at the physical market amid a better trend overseas strengthened nickel prices in futures trade here. PTI SUN SUN ANSANS