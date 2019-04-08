Nickel futures gain 1.8 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Nickel prices shot up 1.8 per cent to Rs 919.80 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators built up fresh positions as demand from alloy makers picked up amid a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in May was trading higher by Rs 16.30, or 1.8 per cent, at Rs 919.80 per kg in a business turnover of 8,557 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on firm demand from alloy makers at physical markets amid a firm trend overseas strengthened nickel prices in futures trade here. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK