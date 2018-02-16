Nickel futures rise 0.52% on strong demand, global cues

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Nickel prices rose further by 0.52 per cent to Rs 909 per kg in futures market today as speculators built up positions following pick up in demand at spot markets after a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in March gained Rs 4.70 or 0.52 per cent to Rs 909 per kg in business turnover of 78 lots. The metal for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 4.30 or 0.48 per cent to Rs 905.20 per kg in 3,667 lots.

Analysts said expanding of positions by participants due to strong demand from alloy-makers in physical market and a firm trend overseas mainly influenced nickel prices at futures trade.

Nickel for delivery in three months finished higher 0.4 per cent to USD 14,150 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange yesterday. PTI KPS DPL MR