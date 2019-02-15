Nickel futures rise on global cues, spot demand

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Supported by firm global cues and pick up in demand at the domestic spot market, nickel futures traded a shade higher Friday at Rs 863.20 per kg as speculators built up fresh positions. Nickel for delivery in February edged up by 10 paise, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 863.20 per kg in a business volume of 1,685 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange. Besides positive cues form global market on the back of better-than-expected Chinese trade data, pick up in demand from alloy-makers at the domestic physical markets influenced nickel prices at futures trade here, marketmen said. PTI SUN RUJ RVKRVK