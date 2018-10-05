Nickel futures slide 0.23% on profit-booking

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Nickel prices declined by 0.23 percent to Rs 923.90 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculatorsbooked profits at existing levels amid easing demand at thespot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery inOctober shed Rs 2.10, or 0.23 per cent to Rs 923.90 per kg in a business turnover of 7,298 lots. Analysts said profit-booking by participants at prevailing levels amid fall in demand from alloy-makers at spot markets, mainly influenced nickel prices at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI