Nickel futures up 0.95% on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Nickel prices inched up 0.95 per cent to Rs 915 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators built up fresh positions amid pick up in demand from alloy makers and a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in May was trading higher by Rs 8.60, or 0.95 per cent, at Rs 915 per kg in a business turnover of 269 lots. Similarly, the metal for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 7.80, or 0.87 per cent, at Rs 908.40 in a business turnover of 6,946 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders on firm demand from alloy makers at physical markets amid a firm trend overseas strengthened nickel prices in futures trade here. PTI RUJ RVKRVK