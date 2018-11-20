Nickel futures up on global cues, spot demand

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Nickel prices rose by 0.30 per cent in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators raised their bets amid a firming trend overseas and spot demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for deliveryin November gained Rs 21.40, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 798.70 per kg in a business turnover of 367 lots. Analysts said apart from increased domestic demand from alloy-makers, firmness in the base metals in overseas, influenced nickel prices at futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI