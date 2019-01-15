Nickel futures up on global cues, spot demand

Specials
New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Nickel prices went up by 1.13 per cent to Rs 820.90 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators raised their bets amid a firming trend overseas and higher spot demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in February gained Rs 9.2, or 1.13 per cent, to Rs 820.90 per kg in a business turnover of 367 lots. Apart from increased domestic demand from alloy-makers, firmness in the base metals overseas influenced nickel prices at futures trade, analysts said. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK
