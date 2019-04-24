Nickel futures up on global cues, spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Nickel prices rose 0.34 per cent in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators raised their bets amid a firming trend overseas and spot demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in April gained Rs 2.90, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 865.80 per kg in a business turnover of 11,600 lots. Apart from increased domestic demand from alloy-makers, firmness in base metals overseas influenced nickel prices at futures trade, analysts said. PTI SHW RVKRVK