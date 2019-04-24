scorecardresearch
Nickel futures up on global cues, spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Nickel prices rose 0.34 per cent in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators raised their bets amid a firming trend overseas and spot demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in April gained Rs 2.90, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 865.80 per kg in a business turnover of 11,600 lots. Apart from increased domestic demand from alloy-makers, firmness in base metals overseas influenced nickel prices at futures trade, analysts said. PTI SHW RVKRVK

