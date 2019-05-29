Nickel futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Nickel prices went up by 0.15 per cent to Rs 844.90 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators raised their bets on spot demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in May gained Rs 1.30, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 844.90 per kg in a business turnover of 9,414 lots. Increase in domestic demand from alloy-makers and firmness in base metals at the spot market influenced nickel prices here, analysts said. Similarly, the metal for delivery in June traded up by Rs 1.80, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 886.90 per kg in a business turnover of 1,591 lots. PTI RUJ SHWSHW