Nickel futures weaken on muted demand

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Nickel prices went down by 0.86per cent at Rs 886 per kg in futures trading Monday as speculators trimmed their bets amid low demand at the spot markets and weak global cues.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for current month was trading down by Rs 7.70, or 0.86 per cent, at Rs 886 per kg, in a business turnover of 2,538 lots.Analysts said the fall in nickel prices was mostly in line with a weakening trend in metals in global markets amid renewed worries about the prospect of a recession in the US after disapponting manfuacturing data Friday and domestic markets due to sluggish demand from alloy-makers. Globally, at the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month nickel was down 0.3 per cent. PTI SUN ADIADI