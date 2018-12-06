Nickel futures weaken on profit-booking

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Nickel prices slipped by 1.26 per cent to Rs 783.10 per kg in futures trading Thursday as participants booked profits at existing levels amid weak global cues. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 10, or 1.26 per cent, to Rs 783.10 per kg in a business turnover of 15,291 lots. Marketmen said profit-booking by participants at current levels and a weak trend in industrial metals overseas, led to the fall in nickel prices at futures trade here. PTI ADI SHWSHW