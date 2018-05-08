Nickel prices up on good demand

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Nickel prices rose at the non-ferrous metal markets here today on stockists buying and good demand from alloy industries.

Elsewhere, copper and brass was also marginally up owing to good demand from consuming industries.

Meanwhile, tin and zinc declined due to lower demand from industrial users.

Nickel gained by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 985 from Mondays closing level of Rs 975.

Copper scrap heavy, copper armiture, brass utensils scrap and brass sheet cuttings inched up per kg each to Rs 469, Rs 462, Rs 344 and Rs 360, respectively.

Tin slipped by Rs 20 per kg to Rs 1,490 as compared Rs 1,510 and zinc softened by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 233 from Rs 235. PTI ADI ADI