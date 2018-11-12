Nickel strengthens 0.23 per cent on spot demand

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Nickel prices edged up by 0.23 per cent to Rs 831.40 per kg in futures trade Monday amid pick up in demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets. In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel to be delivered in November was trading higher by Rs 1.90, or 0.23 per cent at Rs 831.40 per kg with a turnover of420 lots. Analysts said expansion of positions by traders, tracking pick up in demand form alloy-makers in the spot markets, supported the upside in nickel prices at futures trade here. PTI SUN ADIADI